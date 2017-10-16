Teen wanted after car theft, shooting charged with assaulting officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager accused of stealing a man’s Corvette, shooting him and burning the car in North Nashville back in May is now in custody and faces at least one additional charge.

Marvin Summers Jr., 18, was arrested Sunday afternoon.

On the afternoon of May 29, the owner of a Corvette parked it outside of a market on D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard with the keys still inside.

Summers is accused of getting inside the Corvette and driving away, but not before the owner spotted it being taken.

Police said another person offered the owner a ride to go after the Corvette.

When the Corvette was spotted at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and I-65, the owner reportedly confronted the thief.

Police said Summers shot the car’s owner in the leg, then drove off.

The Corvette was found burning minutes later at 14th Avenue North and Jennings Street.

After being taken into custody on Sunday morning, police said Summers was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center before being taken to jail.

While in the hospital, an arrest report alleges Summers tried to take out his IV, so officers had to restrain him to the bed.

Summers is then accused of head-butting a Vanderbilt officer and threatening to spit in his face.

That incident led to another assault charge against Summers.