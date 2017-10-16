Player’s mom who survived cancer serves as Titans 12th man while inspiring others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of one Tennessee Titan has been at every game since her son was drafted by the team and thanks God for allowing her the chance.

During Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Vianca Jackson has the opportunity to be the team’s 12th man, all while inspiring others.

“I was diagnosed [with cancer] in May of 2015,” Jackson told News 2.

The woman is the proud mother of rookie cornerback Adori Jackson. Two years after her diagnosis, she is now cancer-free and thanks God to be standing in Music City watching her son play professional football.

“It’s a new walk. A closer walk with Jesus,” she said. “I thank Him for saving me and letting me be a part of this celebration of survival.”

Each October, the NFL honors breast cancer survivors, but when you beat the disease the color pink means so much more.

“I’m walking, I’m breathing, I’m talking. He lets me do it again,” Vianca Jackson said.

Vianca Jackson is among other cancer fighters who were at Monday night’s game. Gloria Cole, who is just two days shy of her 84th birthday, was there taking in her first football game.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I did not think that I would be alive,” she said.

Cole said she came to Nashville for the doctors but on Monday night, she said she’s thankful the Titans gave her a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“This is a blessing in disguise – a very wonderful occasion – everything about it,” she said.

Both Vianca Jackson and Cole also stress how important it is for everyone to check themselves and to see a doctor at least once a year for a check-up.