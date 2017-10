NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will start against the Colts during Monday Night Football.

Mariota has been sidelined with a pulled hamstring since Oct. 1 in a game against the Texans.

Since then, the Titans have only scored 10 points in six quarters.

Last week, Mariota said he “absolutely” felt good about his chances of playing for the first-time ever on Monday Night Football.