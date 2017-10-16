Man wanted for robbing 3 Nashville convenience stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the man who they say robbed three convenience markets early Monday morning.

According to a release, a man approached a clerk around 5 a.m. at the Exxon located at 4198 Murfreesboro Pike under the guise of buying a cup of coffee.

Police said when the clerk opened the register the man jumped the counter, punched the clerk in the face and took cash from the register before fleeing.

About an hour later, police said the same man approached a clerk at the Delta Express at 18 East Thompson Lane under the guise of buying a candy bar. Police said the man pulled out a crowbar from his pants and took money from the register before fleeing.

A short time later, around 6:30 a.m., the man is said to have gone to the Circle K at 2200 Nolensville Pike.

Police said when the clerk opened the cash drawer to make change for another customer, the robber went to the register and shoved the clerk to the ground before taking cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-30s with a beard.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.