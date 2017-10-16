Grundy teens to get new judge in attempted aggravated rape case

ATLTAMONT, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Grundy County judge recused himself from the trial of 5 high school football players accused of assaulting another member of the team.

Judge William R. Anderson said he had represented the parents of one of the boys when he was a private attorney. Another judge will be appointed in time for a new hearing set for November 15.

Three of the 5 teens Grundy High School football players were arraigned Monday morning. One asked for more time to find an attorney, and the fifth boy asked for a public defender.

The teens are charged with attempted aggravated rape of a freshman player on the football team.

All five boys remain on house arrest, getting home schooling.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said the investigation is open and active, and said they are looking into the possibility of more charges.

When asked whether the alleged incident may be related to hazing, the Sheriff said, “This is not classified as hazing. This is being called attempted aggravated rape.”

Shrum also confirmed the boys should not have been at the field house on Wednesday at 5 a.m., when the victim claims the assault allegedly took place.

“We do know they did not have approval to be at the field house at that hour,” the Sheriff said.

An extra detail from the Sheriff’s department was stationed outside the courthouse Monday morning. The sheriff said some supporters showed up, but there were no threats.

The Grundy County School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Monday evening. News 2 will cover the meeting.

