Community helps reunite Colorado couple visiting Nashville with dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple visiting Nashville is reunited with their dog thanks to the community and our viewers.

Following the broadcast story Sunday night about the couple’s dog running off, a viewer called with their four legged baby.

News 2 caught up with the couple before they headed back to Colorado.

“We just came out to hang out really,” Hunter Crisler told News 2.

Crisler and his girlfriend Carly D’Esposito made a nearly 17-hour trek to Nashville from Denver with their baby Smoke in tow.

“We don’t go anywhere without him. He’s with me 24/7. He goes to work with me, he sleeps with us, he eats with us, he’s our baby,” explained Crisler.

The couple stayed at an AirBNB, but returned Saturday afternoon to find Smoke missing.

“We think he slipped out of the back.”

The couple frantically searched for their pup, taking every step they could think of; hanging fliers, offering reward money and vowing not to leave Tennessee without him.

“It broke my heart whenever he was gone. I don’t know how we’d make it back without my little bear. I would have been here until we found him,” said Crisler.

He said they also reached out to a number of local Facebook pages who all stepped in to help with the search.

“It really was amazing how the community reached out to help someone who is not part of their community.”

After News 2’s broadcast of the story Sunday night, the couple said they received nearly two dozen calls within an hour. One of those calls led them to Smoke.

“In Denver this wouldn’t have ever happened if a dog is gone, he’s just gone. The community here is amazing it really is. We are so thankful to have him back, we are thankful you guys helped us get him back. We were heartbroken; we didn’t stop crying when we lost him, we are just so happy to have him back.”

The couple said they were ready to pay the man who found their dog the $1,000 reward money, but he wouldn’t take a penny even though he bought Smoke toys and food.