Clerk assaulted during robbery at Antioch gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A clerk was assaulted during a brazen robbery of an Antioch gas station early Monday morning.

It happened at the Exxon station on the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and LaVergne Couchville Pike around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect walked into the store, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk. The suspect was not armed with a weapon.

The clerk took an unknown amount of money before walking away from the store toward LaVergne Couchville Pike.

The clerk sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Metro police said at least five other employees and customers inside the store at the time.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.