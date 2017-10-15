The week in odd news: Friday the 13th on flight 666; Half-smoked cigar sells for $12,000; Breaking bad house gets a fence

FRIDAY THE 13TH: FLIGHT 666 MAKES IT SAFELY TO HEL

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time.

The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.

Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local.

The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.

Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.

GERMAN MAN IN HOT WATER FOR RUNNING TAPS NON-STOP FOR A YEAR

BERLIN (AP) — A man in the northern German city of Salzgitter is in hot water after police allege that he left his bath and sink faucets running for at least a year, causing “massive damage” to his apartment building.

Salzgitter police said the 31-year-old, who also had his toilet running non-stop, is thought to have used 7 million liters (1.85 million gallons) of water over the past year.

Police told the dpa news agency Friday they had been called by the building’s management after the man had allegedly plugged the drains recently and the water started leaking through the building. He reportedly fought with police when they arrived Thursday and had to be subdued with pepper spray.

BREAKING MAD: ‘BREAKING BAD’ HOUSE GETS FENCE TO BLOCK FANS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The real Albuquerque house made famous by the methamphetamine-making character Walter White in the AMC-TV hit series “Breaking Bad” is getting a fence.

The owners are installing a 6-foot (2 meter) wrought iron fence on the front of the house used in the series, starring Bryan Cranston. The move comes after the owners have complained of countless fans wanting snapshots and selfies of the house.

Joanne Quintana tells KOB-TV that she loses count of the number of weekly visitors to the house that her mother owns. She said the tourists have caused disruptions that have made them fearful to leave the property unattended.

Some tourists have even told them “to close our garage” and “get out of the picture,” Quintana said.

Construction on the fence in underway, and Quintana says people have already tried to climb around the construction to snap a photo.

On Friday, a worker was seen placing poles and two women in chairs outside of the house’s open garage yelled at visitors trying to take photos. One woman shouted expletives at an Associated Press reporter snapping images of the house and demanded the reporter stay away from property.

“Breaking Bad” follows Walter White, played by Cranston, producing and selling methamphetamine with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

The show ended in 2013, but tourism companies in Albuquerque still embrace the drug-addled series and give “Breaking Bad” tours showcasing spots made popular in the show.

The Albuquerque Convention & Visitors Bureau created a website of the show’s most popular places around town to help tourists navigate. The Walter White house is not listed. however. Still, a number of fan sites give the address and photos of the house are posted on Instagram almost every day.

A prequel to the show, “Better Call Saul,” is filming its fourth season and recently shot scenes near the Albuquerque bureau of The Associated Press.

HALF-SMOKED WINSTON CHURCHILL CIGAR SELLS FOR $12,000

BOSTON (AP) — A cigar half-smoked by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a 1947 trip to Paris has sold for just over $12,000 during an online auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the 4-inch (10-centimeter) cigar was bought Wednesday evening by a collector from Palm Beach, Florida. The buyer’s name wasn’t released.

The auction company says Churchill smoked the cigar on May 11, 1947, at Le Bourget Airport. Included in the auction was a photo signed by the prime minister that shows him with the cigar in his hand at the airport.

RR Auction says a British airman, Cpl. William Alan Turner, kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to and from Paris.

The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, includes Churchill’s name.