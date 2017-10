Piedmont Natural Gas gave Second Harvest Food Bank a $100,000 grant. It was used to rescue half a million pounds of sweet potatoes from the field that would have normally been wasted. And they created over 400,000 meals.

Chef Mark Rubin shows us how to make sweet potato hash in just 20 minutes with a recipe from Second Harvest Food Bank.

