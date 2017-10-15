Man in critical condition after trying to stop a robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in a parking lot next to the Tennessee Department of Corrections Probation & Parole Office on Pavilion Blvd. in South Nashville.

According to police, it was shortly after 6 a.m. that several patrons were returning to their cars from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Road when two men approached them with a handgun and attempted to rob a woman.

Police say a man intervened, and was shot multiple times in the arm and head.

Witnesses say another man saw what was happening and returned fire with his weapon, causing the suspects to flee.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where police were told he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police tell News 2 they are looking for two black men seen last in a silver Ford F-150.

If you have any information about the suspects call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.