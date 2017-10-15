Porch thieves target east Nashville homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves are at it again in one east Nashville neighborhood. Several neighbors say people are swiping packages right off doorsteps on homes along busy roads the past few days.

“Remember learning the golden rule; do unto others as they would do unto you.”

That is the first thing Mary Anne Michas thought of when her home video camera picked up the image of a man walking away with a gift her mom sent across the country.

“Why would somebody do that, steal the birthday present from my 70 year old, little mom? It is just like, don’t do that to people.”

It happened over the weekend. FedEx drops of the package and a short time later this man in a four door sedan takes off with it.

“They walked right up to our front porch, very violating,” said Michas.

Normally thieves wait until its dark or at least when no one was watching but this time around, these guys did it in the middle of the day with cameras on the front of the house.

A quick scan through social media and Michas is not alone. Several videos show porch pirates take off with boxes left on front porch steps.

“It just makes you feel bad because what if they are taking like their child’s medicine or something like that,” Michas told News 2.

One video from a home several blocks away shows a woman act like she is unlocking the door and then walk away with a package in her arms.

“I don’t think that they are even thinking the harm that they could do,” said Michas.

Michas said the most alarming part of it all, we are not even to the busiest shipping time of the year.

“A lot of people are putting out dummy packages and I think that they are going to be very unpleasantly surprised at what they are going to find inside,” explained Michas.

Last week, News 2 reported about a man thwarting a porch theft someone renovating a home across the street witnessed the suspect take off with a box.

“I saw a guy jumping off the neighbor’s front porch with a package,” Darin told Nick Caloway on Friday.

That is one more reason why Michas said they will be ready the next time someone decides to take off with something that is not theirs.

Both surveillance footages have been turned over to investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department. If you have any information about these crimes, you can anonymously report it to our partners at Crimestoppers by calling (615) 74-CRIME.