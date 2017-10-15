Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, October 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Sunday! Today is Kids Day in Franklin. Well, at the Factory at Franklin starting at noon.

Kids you’ll find face painting, bounce houses, wild animal encounters, magicians… and so much more!

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Liberty Hall and it is free!

Tonight is the very last night for Jazz on the Cumberland for the year!

It takes place at Cumberland Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s free! Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

This next event is a can’t miss if you have a book worm in the house.

The Southern Festival of Books at War Memorial Plaza.

The festival welcomes more than 200 authors from noon to 5 p.m. today and it too is free.

I know everyone is starting to check things off of their Halloween bucket list.

I’m sure it includes Boo at the Zoo! This is the first weekend for the Halloween tradition.

The zoo is open tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it’s $16 dollars to get in.