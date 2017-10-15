Hermitage man critically shoots roommate; police say he thought he was an intruder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Hermitage officers responded to a home on Dellrose Drive on a shooting.

The victim reported that he believed someone was breaking into his house and he shot at the subject multiple times as he entered the front door of the home, according to police.

Officers say the subject turned out to be the resident’s roommate, and not an intruder.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and torso and, according to Metro police, is in critical, but stable condition.

Police say the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

No other details were released.