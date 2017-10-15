BREAKING: Former Chicago White Sox pitcher dies in ATV accident

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Major League Baseball pitcher is dead after an ATV accident.

Daniel Webb, a former pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, died Saturday night after his ATV rolled over.

The accident happened on Dry Creek Road in Humphreys County.

Police said Webb was killed when the ATV hit an object in the woods and the ATV rolled over, causing Webb to break his neck.

Webb had just gotten married a few weeks prior.

Officers said three others were also injured and hospitalized. His new wife being one of them.

Webb was a Paducah, Kentucky native and attended Heath High School. He also had a newborn baby.

The 28-year-old was released by the White Sox in November 2016 and had been a free agent since.