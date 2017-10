NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple visiting from Denver need helping finding their dog.

The couple was staying in a dog friendly AirBnB in the 500 block of Old Hickory Blvd when Smoke went missing.

Smoke is an Australian Shepard Boarder Collie mix.

The couple is offering a large reward.

Anyone who finds smoke or has seen him can contact News 2 at 615-369-7236