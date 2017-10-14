Thousands come out for the Greater Nashville Heart Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville American Heart Association estimates that 8,000 people attended the 2017 Greater Nashville Heart Walk.

To date, the organization has raised $1.7 million for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, and fundraising is ongoing.

News 2 meteorologist Jared Plushnick emceed the event.

I feel truly honored to be a part of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk that helps the country’s oldest and largest voluntary organization. It’s amazing to see how many people come together for such a good cause to help fight heart disease and continuing education on healthy lifestyles. The heart is so important and this walk means so much to keep us pumping, said Plushnick.

The non-competitive, three-mile walk took place at Vanderbilt University’s Capers Field Saturday.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world.

Jared and Good Morning Nashville reporter Julie Edwards spent Saturday morning visiting with the crowd and getting everyone pumped up to walk.