Tennessee falls to South Carolina 15-9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In what many called a must win game for Butch Jones in year 5, he did not deliver as the Vols lose at Neyland 15-9 to the Gamecocks.

Jarret Guarantano started at quarterback going 11-18 for 133 yards and rushing 17 times for -2 yards as the Vols failed to score a touchdown for the 2nd game in a row.

Tennessee moved the football well enough in the 1st half but all 3 times in the Red Zone settled for field goals to lead 9-3 at halftime.

Until the final drive of the game where they had a chance to win, the Vols mustered all of 5 yards in the second half.

With just over a minute left in the game, the Vols marched down the field and had a chance to win the game inside the 5 yard line. But after 3 straight incomplete passes the time expired as South Carolina sends Tennessee to 3-3 and 0-3 in the SEC.

The Vols face #1 Alabama next week in Tuscaloosa.