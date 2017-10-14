Tennessee falls to South Carolina 15-9.

South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) outruns Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (56) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. against South Carolina won 15-9. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In what many called a must win game for Butch Jones in year 5, he did not deliver as the Vols lose at Neyland 15-9 to the Gamecocks.

Jarret Guarantano started at quarterback going 11-18 for 133 yards and rushing 17 times for -2 yards as the Vols failed to score a touchdown for the 2nd game in a row.

Tennessee moved the football well enough in the 1st half but all 3 times in the Red Zone settled for field goals to lead 9-3 at halftime.

Until the final drive of the game where they had a chance to win, the Vols mustered all of 5 yards in the second half.

With just over a minute left in the game, the Vols marched down the field and had a chance to win the game inside the 5 yard line. But after 3 straight incomplete passes the time expired as South Carolina sends Tennessee to 3-3 and 0-3 in the SEC.

The Vols face #1 Alabama next week in Tuscaloosa.