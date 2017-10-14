Shots fired outside Nissan Stadium; Stadium briefly placed on lock down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NIssan Stadium was briefly placed on lockdown Saturday evening.

Police said shots were fired in the B parking lot of the stadium after an altercation between two people.

Tennessee State University’s homecoming game was going on at the time of the lock down.

Officers said nine cars were damaged and one suspect is in custody. No one was injured.

Investigators said they recovered two guns and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.