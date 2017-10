KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Vols fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 15-9 Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, the Vols fall to 3-3 on the year and 0-3 in the SEC East.

