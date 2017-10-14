Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, October 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Saturday! It’s a great morning to get outside for a walk for a great cause. Two walks to put on your radar…

First I’ll be emceeing the Down Syndrome Association walk in Clarksville starting at 8:30 a.m.

They’ll also have a fun expo at the Wilma Rudolph event center with free food and children’s activities. Should be a great day out there.

Also you’ll find our own Jared Plushnick emceeing the Heart Walk at Vanderbilt for the American Heart Association.

We have booth set up so you’ll be able to say hi to a few familiar faces.

And in Centennial Park you’ll find Kidsville… or the Kidsville Family Festival and this is an all day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is filled with cool vendors and food trucks, face painting and a musical petting zoo, where you get to be hands on with musical instruments.

I’m just touching the surface of all they have at this festival and even better… it’s free.

And the rest of my best bets are for the adults only… today for lunch Food Network star Maneet Chauhan is hosting a cooking class at her popular restaurant Chauhan Ale & Masala House.

You’ll pair up in groups. Each group makes a different course and afterwards you sit down and enjoy what you made.

For $129 everything is provided for you and you get to go home with a packet of Chauhan’s recipes. That starts at 11 a.m.

Another one for the adults… bacon, eggs and kegs. It’s a Brunchy Booze Fest at First Tennesse Park.

You’ll be sampling some of Nashville’s best brunch dishes and bloody mary mixes. That event is $30 and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Nashville Whiskey Festival is tonight at the Omni Hotel with more than 80 distilleries and some of them are bringing more than one of their whiskies to sample.

It’s $100 to attend, but everything is included.

That is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Enjoy your Saturday!