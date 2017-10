NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to reports of shots fired Saturday morning near the culmination of the Tennessee State University homecoming parade.

Witnesses in the area of 26th Avenue North and Jefferson Street told News 2 that the shots appeared to come from an alley or parking lot.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for any updates.