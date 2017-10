DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail accused of flooding his jail cell has been charged with vandalism.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Nathan Joseph Wilbert pulled on a sprinkler head inside of the cell. That caused water to flood the holding cell and the surrounding area.

Wilbert is held on a $2,000 bond.

His court date has been set for October 26.