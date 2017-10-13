Tenn. soldier killed in black hawk crash to return home to Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee soldier was one of 4 killed during a night time training exercise off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii on August 15. Next week, Staff Sergeant Michael L. Nelson will come home to Antioch.

Nelson was in the Army for 11 years, serving in Afghanistan and Korea. He was most recently assigned to Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.

”Staff Sergeant Nelson was prepared to serve and support others and lost his life while training to do so,” Governor Bill Haslam said. “We extend our condolences and prayers to Michael’s wife, child and siblings.”

Nelson’s funeral will take place on Thursday, October 19:

• Visitation 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Funeral Home in Nashville.

• Graveside services 1 p.m. at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison