Standout ‘Jeopardy!’ player’s streak ends with narrow loss to East Tenn. mom

LOS ANGELES (AP/WATE) — The winning streak of standout “Jeopardy!” contestant Austin Rogers came to an end Thursday night thanks to a mom from Oak Ridge.

Rogers, a New York City bartender, lost narrowly on Thursday’s show after a 12-game winning streak.

A “Jeopardy!” spokeswoman said Rogers’ $411,000 put him in fifth place in “Jeopardy!” all-time regular season winnings.

The new “Jeopardy!” champ is Scarlett Sims of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, who ended up with $51 more than Rogers — $33,201 to his $33,150, partly because of a category about Dolly Parton.

While “Jeopardy!” contestants are reliably serious, Rogers reveled in goofy antics and wisecracks.

He’ll be back on the show next month, competing in the two-week “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions that begins Nov. 6.