President Donald Trump says he is halting health insurance subsidies for 9 million people covered under the Obama-era health care law in an effort to force a compromise with Democrats on a new health care plan.

The action is likely to trigger a lawsuit from several states.

News 2 wants to know…Do you believe President Trump can replace Obamacare with a better plan?

Take our poll below, or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to vote from a mobile device.