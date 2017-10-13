Police warn Titans fans about Monday night football traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re going to the Titan’s game Monday night, here’s some important information about heavy traffic, parking around Nissan Stadium and bag restrictions from the NFL.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close to cars at 4:30 p.m. but will be open to pedestrians and authorized shuttle buses.

Nissan Stadium Parking Lots and Gates:

Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 5:30 p.m.

Stadium parking lots open at 3:30pm to fans with parking passes. All others should find parking downtown or ride a shuttle bus. Downtown parking info: http://www.parkitdowntown.com

Rideshare Plan for Uber and Lyft:

Arrivals: Drivers will access Davidson Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. They are to proceed west on Davidson to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Drivers are instructed to drop off passengers in the taxi lane and then leave via Victory Lane. There is no waiting.

After the game: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Davidson Street, turn right and proceed to the taxi lane on S. 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. There they canpick up passengers and then proceed to Victory Lane to leave the area.

Shuttle Service

InShuttle will provide park and ride bus service for this game from 10th Circle North & Charlotte Avenue, and from Greer Stadium on Chestnut Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Shuttle service will also be available from Greer Stadium on Chestnut Street beginning at 6 p.m.

The Music City Star train is another transportation option. More information on train service is available at http://www.musiccitystar.org.

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects East Nashville to downtown, will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the beginning of mass egress. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, all lanes of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be open to westbound traffic only , which should more quickly disperse congestion around Nissan Stadium.

Bag Restrictions

Those attending the game are reminded of the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums. Anything larger than a clutch style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded . Nissan Stadium security staff will be enforcing the bag policy. For further information on the bag restrictions, visit http://www.nfl.com/qs/allclear/index.jsp