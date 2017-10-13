News 2 hosts 3-day adopt-a-thon with Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has partnered with Metro Animal Care and Control for an autumn-themed adopt-a-thon this weekend.

The Pumpkin Spice Adopt-a-Thon will begin Friday morning and run through Sunday afternoon.

Adoption fees for the first 100 animals will be waived and the first 50 families to adopt will receive a free pumpkin.

As always, potential adopters can meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever homes. Click here for more information.