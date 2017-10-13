Motorcycle crash kills rider on Haywood Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcycle accident claimed a life on Thursday evening.

Metro Police say Larry Bigham, 67, of Smiths Spring Road died as a result of the crash at Haywood Lane and Chambers Drive.

According to police, Bigham was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle around 7 p.m. when he rear ended a pickup truck, that stopped to make a left turn.

Bigham was thrown from his bike and landed in the path of an oncoming van that hit him.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police say they found no evidence to indicate that drugs or alcohol were involved.