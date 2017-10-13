Memphis student says she was raped twice in 20 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Students at the University of Memphis are planning to protest for a third consecutive day after a student said she was raped twice off-campus within a 20-day span earlier this year.

The Commercial Appeal reports that a small group of students held protests in front of the school’s University Center on Wednesday and Thursday. They are planning a larger protest on Friday.

Twenty-year-old Memphis student Nicholas Wayman was arrested in August on rape charges in connection with one of the incidents. His attorney has denied the allegations. WHBQ-TV reports Wayman is still attending classes.

In a statement Wednesday, university president David Rudd said student safety “is paramount.”

School officials are going to host a public meeting Oct. 18 to discuss the issue of rape and sexual harassment on college campuses.