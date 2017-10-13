Hendersonville car burglaries, thefts have residents worried

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rash of car break-ins and car thefts have residents in Hendersonville on heightened alert.

Police said there have been about a dozen car burglaries and three cars stolen in the past 48 hours.

The crimes have happened all across the city; in the Millstone subdivision a black Patriot SUV was stolen.

The Marina Pointe and The Grande at Indian Lake apartment communities were hit at about the same time.

Witnesses there saw four suspects fleeing the areas in a black Jeep SUV.

Then on Thursday night, in the Berry Hill subdivision, two cars were stolen.

“It’s a nice community, younger couples mostly with young children,” Michael King tells News 2.

He was one of two victims in the Berry Hill subdivision that had their car stolen.

“Police officers were just going door to door to kind of ask questions and low and behold my car was gone to.”

King’s wallet was inside, as was his children’s instruments and a photo that he cherished

“My father who recently passed away, my only picture that I have of my father, my mom and myself was in the wallet,” he explained.

Police are hoping to put the crime spree to an end.

“We are hoping someone in that area might have seen someone,” Sergeant Jim Vaughn with Hendersonville police said.

He said it’s unclear if all the crimes are connected.

“All we know is their method of operation is the same as before.”

Vaughn says in some cases the thieves are finding spare keys inside cars and he wants residents to be aware.

“As they rummage through the cars they find the keys and then eventually steal the cars. I know it’s convenient to have extra keys in your car but those are the types of things thieves are looking for now,” he explained.

One of the stolen cars, a white Ford Escape was found early Friday morning in Old Hickory on Hadley Street and it had been wrecked.

Police are still looking for the 2016 black Jeep Patriot.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.