NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Close to a dozen cows escaped from a cattle truck Friday afternoon when their truck crashed on Briley Parkway North at Interstate 40.

The cows were wandering around on the highway. Animal Control was called to round them up.

Metro police say the driver is okay.

Traffic on Briley at I-40 is being diverted and the highway may be closed to traffic for several hours

Cattle truck overturned on Briley Pkwy North near I-40. Driver ok. Several cows rounded up. Traffic being diverted. Plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/plR067YsVN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 13, 2017