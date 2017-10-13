3 injured in shootout between cars in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least three people were injured when they were caught in a shootout between two cars early Friday morning in Nashville.

The shooting is believed to be part of a rolling gun battle between at least two cars.

One of the shots fired calls came from a location near Eighth Avenue South and Division Street around 2 a.m.

Two of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. One person was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition. Another was shot in the hip and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police investigators are processing two additional scenes, one at Hagan and Gray Streets where a car was found with bullet holes and another at Hagan Street and Hamilton Avenue where three armed people were found in a car.

They have been taken into custody and Metro police said charges are pending against them.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.