2 Gives Back – Goodlettsville Police Department

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to the men and women who help make life a little easier, and better, for everyone.

This week, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs delivered sandwiches and drinks to the folks at the Goodlettsville Police Department.

Paige talked with Police Chief Gary Goodwin and other members of the police department about their efforts to make their community safer.

The Chief spoke about the challenges of running a small department and how his team members wear many hats.

He went said this was one of the most dedicated and passionate groups he has ever worked with in his career.

You can watch the full conversation with Chief Goodwin below or on the WKRN-TV Facebook page.