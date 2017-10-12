West Nashville homeowner sends another message to developers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman in west Nashville has a message for developers and she is publicly displaying it on her home near Bell Meade.

We first did a story with Jackie Daniel in July, when she put up large vinyl messages like “Trump called, he wants his obnoxious tower back,” on the backside of her home.

After battling Metro Codes, she had to take the signs down so now she has taken the next step and created a new permanent mural.

“A lot of thought went into it and what we wanted to say and the message we wanted to send,” Daniel tells News 2.

She spent weeks conceptualizing her latest protest art on the outside of her home, a mural that depicts a replica of what’s happened in her back yard.

“It’s just these modestly size home, green space a lot of green space, a lot of trees and then abruptly that ends and you go into no landscaping and packed houses together, very tall, kind of lurching over the neighborhood and that’s how a lot of people across this community feel when this happens to them.”

Daniel says a single story ranch once sat where there are now three tall and skinny homes on Lincoln Court, a 45-foot tall home now towers over her house.

“You get up there and you see into everybody’s homes.”

The new tall skinny has balconies and windows on the 3rd story, which Daniel says has taken away the privacy of her neighborhood.

In return, she installed a shark, a dinosaur and a crocodile that lurk into the new neighboring home.

“You can see the demons coming out of the top.”

“The design of these houses didn’t consider the neighborhood and were not in harmonious with the neighborhood,” she explained.