Video shows confrontation between counselor, student at Mt. Juliet foster care facility

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shocking video of a confrontation between a counselor and a foster student at a facility in Mt. Juliet has surfaced.

The foster care facility is part of Omni Care Services, a facility for girls 12 to 17-years-old with trauma-related experiences. They attend a school called Mount Juliet Academy.

An employee at the facility sent News 2 the video and asked that we not reveal her identity.

In the video, one of counselors and a foster student are seen getting into a verbal argument.

The video didn’t capture audio, so it’s unknown what they are saying. The counselor appears to point and instruct the child to sit down.

The girl walks over to her desk and then explodes. She appears to start knocking things over.

The counselor then walks over to the girl and takes her down, dragging her out of the room.

The video was captured inside Mt. Juliet Academy, which is part of Omni Visions foster care services.

Omni Visions declined News 2’s request for an on camera interview but sent a statement that said, “When the incident shown in the video occurred, we reported it to Child Protective Services for investigation. The employee shown in this video did not follow organizational protocol for responding to non-compliant youth and is no longer working for Omni Visions or Mt. Juliet Academy.”

News 2 has learned the girl’s family is considering taking legal action.

DCS confirmed to News 2 that it opened an investigation into this case. DCS added it cannot reveal the results of its investigation.