Titans’ Rishard Matthews tweets he’ll ‘be done playing’ if players forced to stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans’ wide receiver tweeted he will be “done playing football” if the NFL makes a rule change, forcing players to stand during the national anthem.

Rishard Matthews made the comment on Twitter earlier Thursday but has since deleted the tweet.

For the Titans’ last two games, Matthews has remained in the locker room during the anthem before running onto the field immediately after.

The wide receiver previously said he would not take part in the anthem until President Donald Trump apologized for his past comments on the controversy.

Earlier this week, the NFL said owners will meet next week to consider changes to the game manual that says players “should” stand during the national anthem.