THP takes on Tennessee’s distracted drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers teamed up with Tennessee Highway Safety Office officials to catch distracted drivers.

All over the state, the officials travel in buses. When they see a distracted driver, they relay the message to patrol officers.

The officers then pull over the distracted driver.

Sgt. Charlie Caplinger with the THP told News 2 that “distracted” doesn’t always mean a driver is on the phone.

“We see a little bit of everything. Monday while we were conducting our bus enforcement tour in Kingsport and Knoxville, we actually saw a guy brushing his teeth while traveling down the road. Going down the interstate, had a little bottle of water, had the toothbrush in his mouth. Brushing his teeth, minding his own business,” said Caplinger.

THP conducted it’s first bus tour back in April. Officals said they cited more than 200 people.

Distracted driving caused more than 22,000 crashes in Tennessee so far this year. 81 of those crashes have been deadly.

However, the numbers do show a reduction from the number of distracted driving crashes at this time last year.