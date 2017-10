NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An SUV crashed into a South Nashville apartment building early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Highland Apartments, located at 4646 Nolensville Pike, around 2:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was navigating a sharp curve when the SUV left the roadway and hit the building.

The SUV went through a brick wall and hit a water pipe.

Only one apartment was impacted and no one was injured.

No additional information was released.