Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Wilson County man

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing man.

Oscar Lee Allen was last seen driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe around Noon Thursday from an address near Gladeville.

Police said he was going to run errands in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. Allen was also going to attempt to take his car through an emissions testing station but never arrived.

Police believe he is wearing the same clothing he is wearing in the picture.

Allen is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412