Security guard fires shots during break-in at RiverGate store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two people after the CarTronics in RiverGate was broken into early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the location on Gallatin Pike North near Myatt Drive.

Metro police detectives told News 2 the suspects were seen putting items from the store into a white cargo van.

A security guard spotted the suspects and confronted them. During the confrontation, the security guard told police the van backed toward him at a high rate of speed so he fired his weapon.

The van was last seen driving toward RiverGate mall. The security guard was not injured.