Porch package theft thwarted by witness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A contractor working in East Nashville stopped a man from stealing a package from a nearby front porch.

The Good Samaritan, named Darin, was working on South 8th St. Wednesday when he saw a man steal a package from the neighbor’s porch.

The thief was walking with a woman and three kids when he ran up to the porch and swiped a small package.

Darin says he quickly confronted the thief and wouldn’t let him leave with the stolen item.

Home surveillance footage obtained by News 2 shows the man jumping onto the porch and taking the item.

The package was returned to the homeowner.

The resident called police about the matter, and is hoping someone recognizes the man seen in the footage.

Metro Police didn’t have any information to release.