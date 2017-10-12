Police asking deadly assault witnesses to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro detectives are asking witnesses of a deadly Aug. 26th assault to come forward.

The assault happened at the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Delaware Ave. The assault resulted in the death of Thomas James Nevills.

Police said a distant surveillance camera shows witnesses recording the attack with their cell phones.

Anyone with information or recordings of the assault can contact our partners at CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $1,000 reward.

