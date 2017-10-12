Patients at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital get special super hero capes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital is gearing up for their annual heart walk this weekend.

To celebrate, pediatric patients, known as “Heart Heroes,” got their own super hero capes to celebrate.

News 2 spoke to one mother who said the hospital and the Heart Association are like a second family.

“It feels like a family – feels like somebody you can connect with in a place that you belong – somewhere you don’t have to feel alone in the struggle,” Sara Perry explained.

Perry’s son, Noah, has been a heart patient at Vanderbilt for 11-years. On Thursday, he helped pass out capes to other patients.

“I got to share the love I got from Vanderbilt to other kids that are going through the same stuff I’ve been going through the last 11 years,” he told News 2.

The Heart Association’s “Greater Nashville Heart Walk” is Saturday at Vanderbilt University.

News 2’s Jared Plushnick will be the event’s emcee.