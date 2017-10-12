Metro police search for missing 83-year-old woman with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are continuing to search for an 83-year-old woman who is believed to have wandered away from her home overnight.

Patsy Renfro lives with family members at her home on Richmond Hill Drive. They reported last seeing her around 11:30 p.m.

Renfro, who has dementia, was reported missing when her family discovered she was gone Thursday morning.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a blue blutton up long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.