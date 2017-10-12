Metro Sports Authority approves next step for soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville may soon be a reality.

Thursday morning, the Sports Authority approved a resolution that, if also approved by Metro Council, would allow the authority to issue up to $225-million-dollars in revenue bonds for construction.

The proposed 27,500 seat stadium would sit on Nashville Fairgrounds property.

12th District Metro Councilman Steve Glover says the project will end up costing taxpayers.

“This is 90-pecent funded by taxpayers in Nashville, and why we’re not waking up and understanding how the numbers work on this, I don’t frankly understand,” said Glover.

The Councilman told News 2 that he believes this will be a project much like the new Sounds Stadium, and will end up costing more than it was originally supposed to.

Monica Fawknotson, the Executive Director of Sports Authority, said this is not a done deal, but thinks it’s a positive move for Nashville, including people who aren’t soccer fans.

“I think that this is an incredible opportunity for the city. I think that we would love to see the stadium be used by the community, there are a lot of opportunities for the stadium outside of soccer so we are excited that this is another public venue that the city, citizens, tax payers will be able to use for their enjoyment,” said Fawknotson.

Clint Brewer, spokesman for MLS2Nashville released a statement praising the sports authority’s decision.

We appreciate the support from the Sports Authority and the Fair Commissioners Board for Nashville’s Major League Soccer bid. A full 90 percent of the funding for the stadium comes from private dollars, and that is making a difference. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with Metro Council in advance of next month’s vote.

You can let Metro Council members know how you feel about it.

There will be a public hearing about the future of the stadium on Oct. 24 at 6:00 p.m. in the Creative Arts Building at the Fairgrounds.