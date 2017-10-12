Man arrested after stabbing in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his niece’s boyfriend during a fight at a North Nashville home early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of Simpkins Street around 1:40 a.m.

Metro police reported the victim was visiting his girlfriend when he became involved in a dispute with her uncle.

During the fight, the uncle pulled out a knife and cut the victim, according to police.

The victim left the home and went to Metro General Hospital with a non-life threatening cuts to his face and chest.

Metro officers soon located the suspect on his bike near the home and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault.