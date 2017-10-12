Kids Day features exotic animals, activities, food and more Sunday, Oct. 15

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have fun with the family at Kids Day Sunday in Franklin.

Thousands of kids and parents will have a blast at the aquatic touch tank, musical petting zoo, bounce houses, carnival games, robots, face painting, laser tag and more.

There are exotic animals, science experiments, The Kid Fit Challenge, Balloon artists and free food samples.

Your family can learn about Just Hope International, a non-profit based in Brentwood, helping families living in difficult conditions in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean.

Join the party Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall inside the Factory at Franklin.

News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will talk about how to prepare for severe weather, and demonstrate how weather is created.

The annual event is sponsored by 3 local radio stations: Mix 92.9, 96.3 Jackfm and i106.7.