Jason Aldean to play 1st concert since Vegas mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Jason Aldean will play his first concert Thursday night since last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The concert will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Aldean was on stage performing at an outdoor music concert in Vegas last weekend when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay.

Aldean has since returned to Las Vegas to visit victims of the shooting who remain hospitalized.

More than 50 people, including a West Tennessee nurse, were killed and hundreds of others were hurt.