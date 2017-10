GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are looking into a possible hazing at a Grundy County high school.

According to a release, the alleged incident happened Wednesday at the Grundy County High School football field house.

Investigators have interviewed students, teachers, and parents to determine what exactly happened.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said criminal charges are possible as a result.

The sheriff will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the incident.