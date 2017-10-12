Gov. Haslam hopes to add to Japanese, S. Korean investment in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Except for a tweet or two, we have not heard much from Governor Bill Haslam this week because he is on a state economic development trip to Japan and South Korea.

“We have several partners here [Tennessee] of existing companies from both South Korea and Japan and several others that we would love to have in Tennessee,” the governor said last Thursday before embarking on the week-long trip to the Asian countries.

The trips that began decades ago have been fruitful for bringing more jobs to Tennessee.

Japanese investments like Nissan in Tennessee account for an estimated 51,000 jobs statewide, according to the Tennessee Economic and Community Development Department.

South Korean investments throughout the state account more than 3,000 jobs.

Foreign investment often comes with state or local promises of things like new roads to the plants and land for buildings, but governors always argue that’s a small price for the return they get.

Just last week more than 1,000 jobs from Japanese-owned DENSO were announced for East Tennessee.

So will there be more announcements like this one because of the Asian trip?

“Typically things don’t develop quite that fast,” said the governor. “It usually takes a little longer, but there is a lot of good economic news in store for Tennessee in the next couple of months.”